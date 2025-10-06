Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: Panto workshop tours local schools

4 . Some of the cast of this year's Rotherham Pantomime 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' toured local schools to perform and deliver workshops. Pictured are musical director Simon Barnard (left) as 'Odd Job' and Luke David Martin as 'Muddles' during their visit to Rockingham Junior and Infants School.

