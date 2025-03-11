Snooker player Ashley Carty to tackle Wickersley 10K for Rotherham Hospice
Ashley Carty is tackling the Wickersley 10K on Sunday to raise funds for Rotherham Hospice.
And the 29-year-old has plenty of motivation to go the distance in the inaugural event.
"The actual race is for Sheffield Children’s Hospital but the Rotherham Hospice is a charity close to me,” said Ashley, who is ranked in the top 70 snooker players in the world.
"It helped my auntie when she sadly passed way and a couple of close friends of mine have been there.
"I’ve always heard good things about what the hospice does so it’s an opportunity to help. Also, I’ve always wanted to do something for charity and never had the chance.”
Ashley, from Thurcroft, will be doing the run with his friend, Ross Seddon.
"I do a little bit of running,” he added. “It helps my snooker a bit in regards to the mind, focus and concentration. It’s a good stress relief as well because obviously snooker can be stressful at times.
"I normally do a 5K but I have done a 10K a few times so it will be a good challenge for me as well.”
Ashley has set up a Just Giving page and wants to raise £1,000.
"If I get anywhere near that I will be well chuffed,” he said.
To donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/ashley-carty-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL