Snapper Dennis captures iconic Blue Peter steam train as it races through Rotherham

Steam Engine 60532 Blue Peter pulling The Christmas White Rose train from Rugby to York pictured approaching Kilnhurst towards Swinton.

It's a picture that is worth a thousand words. An image from the past, taken in the present and worthy of respect years into the future.

The shot, taken by former Rotherham Advertiser photographer Dennis Lound, was snapped recently as the Blue Peter steam train thundered through Kilnhurst, on its way to York.

The quality of the picture, which Dennis posted on social media, was quickly praised by friends, former workmates and trainspotters.

But why the fuss? What is so special about the Blue Peter? The locomotive is a significant piece of British industrial and transport history.

It was constructed in 1948 in post-war Doncaster and was in service until the last day of 1966, the last time England won the football World Cup.

It had been named after a famous racehorse – and that was to be its saviour even when it disappeared off the scene.

The BBC Television series Blue Peter led a campaign for its restoration and featured the iconic loco several times in the programme.

It was dutifully repaired, and repainted in LNER apple green livery, and 60,000 people are said to have witnessed its unveiling by Blue Peter programme presenters at a Doncaster Works Open Day in 1971.

The link with the kids' show didn't end there. In 1998, the Blue Peter ran an Edinburgh to London excursion to mark the 40th anniversary of the programme.

The train went into storage for a long time, but its heritage has been preserved with a long-term overhaul, and it is now back on track, as Dennis' picture illustrates.

The veteran journalist said of the last remaining L.N.E.R. Class A2 Pacific engine: "I was interested in trains when I was young. I do like to see steam engines and just love the engineering.

"The train passes by the end of the road near me and I can see them from our bungalow when the leaves have fallen from the trees. It’s just something to keep me taking pictures!"

Meanwhile, the Blue Peter programme is enjoying its long-term lifespan too – it was launched in 1958 and airs live on CBBC on Fridays to this day.