The VAR building

VOLUNTARY Action Rotherham has created a 'Community Chest' fund and is encouraging smaller groups to apply for grants of up to £1,000.

VAR has been left a legacy by Miss Bessie Penlington, a Rotherham resident who lived in Wickersley. The board has decided to use these funds directly for the benefit of Rotherham voluntary and community groups by setting up the Miss Penlington Community Chest Fund which is now open for applications.

A VAR spokesperson said: “As a support organisation for voluntary and community groups in Rotherham, we know that lack of funding can often be a barrier for groups who provide vital and much needed services and support to people in their local communities.

“We want these funds to benefit as many people in Rotherham as possible, so we want to fund dozens of community groups all across the borough to use the funds for what they need.

“We work with hundreds of groups and this grant pot is aimed at groups with an income of less than £25,000 per year.

“Grants of up to £1,000 are available for faith, voluntary and community groups operating in Rotherham, and we particularly want groups who don’t normally receive support to be aware and come forward.

“The funds can be used for lots of things – purchasing equipment, more sessions, paying towards utilities, training, expert advice are just a few examples.

“We want it very much be about what the group needs.”

Closing date for applications is noon on Monday, October 21 2024.