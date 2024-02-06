.

Rotherham Council has proposed a new policy to identify streets which can be reduced to a 20mph limit.

Streets eligible for the 20mph limit would not be on a bus or school route and used by fewer than 200 cars per hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RMBC’s cabinet will be presented with the results of a consultation next week (12), which shows that of 114 respondents, 53 per cent did not approve of the policy.

Seventy-five per cent of pedestrians and 57 per cent of cyclists agreed with the policy – but just 32 per cent of motorists.

Concerns were raised about journey times, congestion and emissions, should the policy be adopted.

A report states that 20mph zones are “important” to improve road safety, and allow the council to “disincentivise use of less suitable routes”.