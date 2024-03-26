Donation from Slimming World to Mexborough Foodbank

Crafts and £70 in cash were also handed over, with the latter being used to buy toiletries for distribution in the support packs.

The chocolate eggs have been given to children and families across Mexborough, Conisbrough and Denaby at another very busy session for the foodbank.

Mexborough Foodbank manager Sean Gibbons said: “We are so grateful to Jane and the Mexborough Slimming World for this latest donation.

“Also to everyone who supports us throughout the year. Huge thanks to our hardworking volunteers who work tirelessly each week to support those less fortunate in our local communities”.

Please note that the foodbank is closed this week on Good Friday and will open on Friday, April 5, from 10am to 1pm.