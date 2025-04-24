Slimmers drop dress sizes and donate lots of dosh

Members of the Rotherham Slimming World groups and Cancer Research counterparts with the donations at Parkgate

SLIMMERS who dropped a dress size, or several, as part of their group activities in Rotherham have donated clothes valued at more than £30,000 to a national charity's retail outlets.

Slimming World members in the borough raised nearly £31,000 by donating garments which no longer fit them as part of The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK.

The annual event takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK and sees members donating good quality clothes, shoes, and accessories they have slimmed out of – and are confident they will never need again.

Various Slimming World groups across the town – including Brinsworth, Treeton, Stag, Kimberworth, and Greasbrough - collected 1,234 bags to help support life-saving research.

Slimming World consultant and team developer Kerry Millson, who runs the Parkgate groups, said: “It’s always a pleasure to see the excitement in group when The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw comes around.

“When you’re losing weight, it can be easy to focus on the number on the scales without realising how many non-scale victories are happening in the background, like our changing dress sizes and body shapes.

“This event celebrates those victories as it is all about members donating their old wardrobe while raising money for an important cause.

“It makes me so happy to see the confidence in my members as they commit to donating their larger clothes knowing they will never need them again, because they’ve made healthy changes they can maintain for life!”

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raises awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of different types of cancer. Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK - causing more than one in 20 cancer cases.

Kerry Millson says: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer.

“I’m proud to work together with the Parkgate Cancer Research superstore with the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw to help Cancer Research UK continue its vital work.”