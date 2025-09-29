'Slice of Rotherham' launches this week with poetry anthology

SET TO LAUNCH: The event will take place this Thursday at Rotherham Civic Theatre

A NEW poetry anthology “full of heart and grit” and voices from Rotherham and across South Yorkshire will be launched at a special event this week.

Ourselves Reflected Back, a poetry anthology created through Flux Rotherham's Spread the Word programme will be launched at Rotherham Civic Theatre on Thursday, October 2 at 7pm, and is open to all on a 'pay as you feel' basis.

A spokesperson for Flux Rotherham said: “The anthology brings together the voices of poets from Rotherham and across South Yorkshire, celebrating the power of storytelling, memory, and community through poetry.

“Ourselves Reflected Back features poems written by local people as part of Flux Rotherham’s Spread the Word programme, which supports writers at all stages to share their words, experiences, and creativity.

COVER STORY: The cover of the new anthology

“Across these pages you’ll find humour and heartbreak, protest and praise, memory and joy.

“The collection weaves in glimpses of Rotherham’s history, its present-day life and future possibilities, as well as the diversity of its people and the richness of local culture.

“The title, Ourselves Reflected Back, comes from Warda Yassin’s crowd-sourced poem Canal Works, commissioned by The Poetry Society and inspired by the local waterways, and community stories. “The phrase is both a nod to the town’s industrial waterways, and to the way poetry, like water, can hold up a mirror to who we are.”

Spread The Word, part of FLUX Rotherham’s main programme, began in Wath Upon Dearne and now runs across the borough with regular creative sessions at Mowbray Gardens, Swinton, and Riverside libraries, plus open mic events at Grimm and Co’s Emporium of Stories and Wath Tap Pub.

Local award-winning poet and editor Vicky Morris said: “It’s been a complete pleasure editing and bringing this anthology together for Spread the Word Rotherham.

“So many diverse and wonderful voices.

“Ourselves Reflected Back is truly a slice of Rotherham and South Yorkshire, full of heart and grit.

“Poetry lover or not, there’s something for everyone in this collection.”

The evening will include live readings from contributors, opportunities to meet the poets, and the chance to purchase a copy of the anthology.

For more information, visit – https://fluxrotherham.org.uk/spread-the-word-anthology-live-25/.