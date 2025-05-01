Sky is not the limit for devoted daughter

Beth with her dad, Steve

A DEVOTED daughter from Rotherham is taking her bravery to new heights – literally – by skydiving to raise money for a dementia appeal in tribute to her dad and “best friend”.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beth Elmore, from Aston, is determined to make a difference for families affected by dementia, inspired by her dad Steve who was diagnosed in August 2023 with Young Onset Frontal Variant Alzheimer’s at just 62 after years of unexplained memory loss and personality changes.

The 25-year-old has vowed to jump out of a plane with a fundraising skydive in aid of Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s Dementia Appeal.

Beth said, “My dad was – and still is – my best friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth's dad Steve

“He loved rock music, especially Thin Lizzy, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Foo Fighters and spent many weekends at The Wapentake (former venue) in Sheffield, telling me amazing stories about his time there.”

Accountant Steve, a lifelong Sheffield United fan, began showing symptoms in 2019. As his condition progressed, Beth and her mum faced the heart-breaking decision to move him into full-time care in October 2023.

Beth continued: “The most challenging part is seeing my dad deteriorate before my eyes.

“It’s true what they say – you lose them twice.

“First mentally, then physically later on.

"It breaks my heart that my dad won’t see me get married or meet my children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I’ve made a promise to say ‘yes’ to life – yes to every plan, every concert, every potential memory in honour of my dad.

“I have always fancied doing a skydive, from watching celebrities on (TV show) ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ since I was a kid do them – I’ve just never had a good enough reason to do it!”

Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s Dementia Appeal aims to raise £250,000 to enhance services and support for people living with dementia in Beth’s home town.

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising, said “Hearing stories like Beth’s is absolutely heart-breaking and shocking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we all assume that dementia and Alzheimer's affects our eldest generations but stories like Steve’s show that dementia can impact anyone, no matter their age or circumstances.

“We’re so impressed with Beth’s bravery and we cannot thank her enough for choosing to support our Dementia Appeal.

“Dementia touches so many lives, including my own.

“My dad lived with dementia and I saw first-hand how small changes in his environment and care made a world of difference to his quality of life.

“That’s why I’m so passionate about this appeal – it’s about creating a hospital and community where patients with dementia feel safe, understood and valued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Raising £250,000 is really ambitious for a small charity, but with the public’s support we know we can do it.

“Together, we hope to create a brighter future for those living with dementia in our community.”

Beth added: “I have seen first-hand how stretched dementia services are, and every penny raised will help families, carers, and patients.

“If you can donate, no matter how little, it will go a long way to help.”

To support Beth, visit www.justgiving.com/page/beth-elmore-1.