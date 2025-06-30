Skirts banned from school uniform as trousers go compulsory next year

A DEARNE area secondary academy is banning skirts for pupils as part of its uniform from September next year, in a move it says is a response to forthcoming legislation.

Kirk Balk Academy, in Hoyland, has told parents that all students will be expected to wear “tailored trousers” from the start of the 2026 academic year.

The school accepts the change is a major shift in policy and has provided more than a year’s notice for that reason.

The decision has been made by the Northern Educational Trust, which operates the school an others across the wider region, with parents told: “The move to trousers for all students promotes equality and inclusivity, ensuring all students feel comfortable and supported.

“Trousers are also more practical for active learning and movement throughout the school day, while simplifying uniform requirements helps reduce costs for families.

“We understand that this is a significant change, which is why we are providing over a year’s notice to allow time for any necessary adjustments.”

The school is planning to organise second-hand uniform sales or swaps, to support families make the change.

They will also continue with uniform banks in school, to support any families which need it.

The change was announced as a “response to the Department for Education changing its guidance on school uniforms to make them more affordable for families”.

The trousers-only change is regarded by the Trust as secondary to the “key change” of limiting the numbers of branded uniform items students will be expected to wear.

That will be covered in the Children’s Welling and Schools Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and will set a limit of three items when it becomes law next year.

It means that from September 2026 the only branded items required for Kirk Balk pupils will be a blazer, featuring the school logo, a tie and a PE top, which will go back to a previous design.

Students had been allowed to wear plain black T shirts, but that option is now being withdrawn.

Kirk Balk Principal Hayley Craddock has described the forthcoming rules as “positive changes” in a letter to parents and said: “Our goal is always to create an environment where every student feels comfortable, confident and ready to learn.”