Site of Maltby's old Stute club is going for auction
THE land where Maltby Miners’ Welfare stood before its 2022 demolition is going up for auction.
The near half-acre site comes with full planning permission for eight semi-detached properties, and has a guide price of £180,000-plus.
The welfare club – better known as the Stute – was devastated by fire in 2021 and the venue was later sold by Ciswo, the coal-mining charity.
RMBC granted planning permission in summer last year. The land is being auctioned by Mark Jenkinson on February 27 and 28.