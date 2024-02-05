Register
BREAKING

Site of Maltby's old Stute club is going for auction

THE land where Maltby Miners’ Welfare stood before its 2022 demolition is going up for auction.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 5th Feb 2024, 17:26 GMT
..
.

The near half-acre site comes with full planning permission for eight semi-detached properties, and has a guide price of £180,000-plus.

The welfare club – better known as the Stute – was devastated by fire in 2021 and the venue was later sold by Ciswo, the coal-mining charity.

RMBC granted planning permission in summer last year. The land is being auctioned by Mark Jenkinson on February 27 and 28.

Related topics:MaltbyMark Jenkinson