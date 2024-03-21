Sister's heart-warming fundraising trek in tribute to relative

A WOMAN who lost her sister to cancer is embarking on a fundraising walk with family and friends – from South Yorkshire to west Cornwall.
By Jill Theobald
Rose Wilson, who is walking 370 miles from Rotherham to Land's End, to raise funds for Cancer Research - pic by Kerrie BeddowsRose Wilson, who is walking 370 miles from Rotherham to Land's End, to raise funds for Cancer Research - pic by Kerrie Beddows
Rose Wilson, who is walking 370 miles from Rotherham to Land's End, to raise funds for Cancer Research - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Rose Wilson will make the 370-mile trip to raise money for and awareness of Cancer Research over the Easter weekend – starting at her sister Rachel's house in Broom and ending at Land's End, the most westerly point of mainland England.

She said: “I wanted to do something because cancer is a cruel and unforgiving disease and it doesn’t care who it attacks or how many lives it affects.

“My sister passed away in September last year.

“She had only been poorly for a few weeks but was diagnosed with two types of cancer and brain tumours as well – we were all devastated.

“We need more research so hopefully one day we can eradicate cancer all together and I decided I'd like to do something to raise money for Cancer Research, so me, my partner Karl Skelton and family and friends have decided to do the walk across the country.

“My sister lived not far away from Rotherham Hospice where she spent the last few weeks of her life so it seemed appropriate for us to start the event at her house.

“We couldn't save my sister but hopefully we can raise vital funds for Cancer Research to help the thousands of people who are either diagnosed or living with cancer.”

Rose has set up a GoFundMe page for donations – search 'To the moon and back' or visit www.tinyurl.com/RoseWilsonGFM.

