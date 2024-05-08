Sister of murder victim makes fresh appeal

Anne Dunwell

Thirteen-year-old Anne Dunwell was on the way from her aunt’s house at Bramley to her grandparent’s home in Whiston on May 6, 1964 when she was sexually assaulted and strangled to death with her own stockings.

Her body was discovered in Maltby the following day – but no-one was ever brought to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sister Irene Hall (78) used this week’s anniversary to renew relatives’ desperate pleas to trace the killer.

“Someone must know something,” said Irene, now of Warwickshire. “It’s us as a family who are still suffering, because obviously no-one was ever sentenced for this, and so we have not had closure.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The tragic death of Anne Dunwell remains unsolved despite the best efforts of our officers over the decades.

“A murder investigation was launched immediately, and hundreds of dedicated officers have worked on the investigation in the 60 years since Anne’s death, revisiting the case as developments in forensic technology have enabled new leads to be pursued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A large number of men have been traced and eliminated from the enquiry. The case has been reviewed on a number of occasions in the past and new lines of enquiry identified. Sadly these did not lead to the identification of Anne’s killer.

“South Yorkshire Police will investigate any new information that may come to light, through the major incident review team.