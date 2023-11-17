'Significant' renovation at popular pub
A POPULAR pub has temporarily closed its doors ahead of a six-figure investment and a “significant” internal and external renovation.
A spokesperson for the Rockingham Arms pub and hotel – on Main Street, in Wentworth – said the venue had “closed its doors for a short period whilst it undertakes a six-figure investment from November 6, 2023.”
They added: “The Rockingham Arms will reopen its doors to the public in mid-December, following a significant renovation both internally, in the pub and the hotel rooms, and externally.”