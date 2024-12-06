'Significant improvements' see care home leap two grades

Royal Court Care Home manager Louise Walton (left) and members of staff celebrate the 'Good' rating by the Care Quality Commission - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A CARE home which made “significant improvements” in six months is celebrating after returning inspectors boosted its rating by two grades from 'inadequate' to 'good'.

Royal Court Care Home was originally visited by the Care Quality Commission in January this year with inspectors raising concerns about “about people’s safety, relating to managing risks, medicines and infection, prevention and control.”

A “lack of person-centred care and ineffective governance” was also noted by the health and social care watchdog, leading to the home in Hoyland being rated 'inadequate' in the categories of 'safe' and 'well-led', and 'good' in 'effective', 'caring' and 'responsive'.

The residential care home – which supports older people, some of whom live with dementia – was deemed 'inadequate' overall.

Returning six months later in July, CQC inspectors found “significant improvements had been made”. “The provider had worked closely with the local authority,” said the CQC, “and had addressed all concerns found at our last inspection.

“New governance systems and a new management structure had been effective in making improvements.

“Risks posed to people were now assessed and mitigated.”

In the report, published in September, the watchdog noted other improvements including the safe management of medicines, as well as infection, prevention and control.

A new staffing structure had “improved the culture” and people were now receiving person-centred care.

As a result, Royal Court saw its ratings either improve to, or remain at, 'good' across all five categories, as well as overall – a jump of two gradings from 'inadequate'.

The CQC's four ratings are 'inadequate', 'requires improvement', 'good', and 'outstanding'.

Commenting on the new ranking, manager Louise Walton – who joined the home in April – said: “We have put in place a new management team, worked with Barnsley Council and employed new staff.

“Everything that was lacking previously has been addressed – and in a short period of time, too, in order for us to get a 'good' rating in all five areas and overall.

“I feel very proud of our fantastic team because they put a lot into it – they wanted to have input and went for extra training and lots of team meetings.”