‘Significant’ accounts error lands South Yorkshire Police with £65m blackhole

A “SIGNIFICANT” accounting error has left South Yorkshire Police with a £65 million funding blackhole.

Immediate savings will be required to protect frontline policing – and the force says it is “too soon to say” what the effect will be on staff numbers.

The error came to light during due diligence after the region’s police commissioner powers were transferred to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority in May.

SYMCA’s finance team discovered the error in the former Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner accounts and future year budgets.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, who has ordered an independent review, said: “These problems would appear to represent a fundamental error in accounting practices in the office of the former PCC. “Those mistakes were missed by external and internal checks. “I have now instructed my office to bring in an external team to independently look at the processes that allowed those mistakes to go undetected for five years.”

SYMCA said £65 million had been spent on essential policing equipment in recent years. The finance team identified that £16 million of charges related to this capital spending should have been made to allow for the repayment of this debt so far have been missed and that future payments of £49 million have not been included in spending plans going forward.

These errors were not identified by annual audit checks from 2020 onwards.

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “It is with great disappointment and concern that I have learnt of a significant error in the accounts formerly held by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the impact this will have on the financial stability of South Yorkshire Police.

“We have a well-established savings and efficiency programme and healthy reserves which will mean we can come at this from a relatively healthy and robust position but this is not how we would seek to manage our finances and it will, of course, have impacts on the service we deliver.

“As you would expect, my priority now is to safeguard the services we provide to the public and so I have sought reassurance from the Mayor that the accounts, now in his care, are properly governed. I have that assurance and feel confident through working together and with the support of the Home Office we will be able to stabilise the budget and protect the services we offer. That said, there will of course be challenges ahead as we work through this.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We welcome an independent review into the accounting practices of the former Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner, ensuring there are no further issues to rectify.

“The financial issues inherited and identified by the South Yorkshire Mayor and the Combined Authority are deeply concerning, and do not reflect the high standards we expect.

“The Home Office are already in conversation with South Yorkshire Police and the Mayor to find a sustainable solution.”