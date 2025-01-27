Sign up and do a 'lotto' good for hospitals

DBTH has launched its charity lottery game - pic by Peter Ekvall

SIGN-UPS are now open for a healthcare trust's charity lottery.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity Lottery offers local people the chance to win up to £25,000 while supporting vital projects at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital, and Montagu Hospital.

Membership is £5 per month, and the first draw will take place in February 2025 and follow weekly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players are assigned a unique six-digit number, with weekly draws every Saturday and eight bonus draws annually (60 draws per year).

Prizes include £25,000 for matching six numbers, £1,000 for matching five numbers, £100 for matching four numbers, and £10 for matching three numbers.

Winning numbers will be announced weekly on the DBTH Charity website and shared on the trust’s social media platforms.

All proceeds will directly benefit projects that enhance patient care, colleague wellbeing, and hospital facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DBTH Charity has previously funded a surgical robot, a bereavement suite for parents who have experienced the loss of an infant, and several garden spaces for patients, families, and colleagues to enjoy.

Duncan Batty, head of charity, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to launch the DBTH Charity Lottery. “Every ticket purchased will contribute to improving care and services for patients and families in Doncaster, Bassetlaw, and beyond.

"This is an easy, fun, and impactful way to give back to your local hospitals while also being in with a chance to win fantastic prizes.

“We encourage everyone in the community to get involved and help make a real difference.”

To sign up visit https://dbthcharity.co.uk/join-the-dbth-charity-lottery/ and fill out the online form.