Teacher Ashling Challinor, Evie and Redrow sales consultant Toni Boden

NEW street names chosen by Rotherham school pupils will leave a lasting legacy in Ravenfield.

A competition was held last year with pupils from Ravenfield Primary Academy and Bramley Grange Primary School to name the streets at Redrow’s new development, Poppy Fields, located off Moor Lane South.

One of the winning pupils, 11-year-old Evie from Ravenfield Primary Academy, visited the development to see the signs in all their glory.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “It’s great to see the new signs now up around the development, and to know the future generation of this village chose some of those names is very special indeed.

“We’d like to thank all the pupils and teachers who got involved in our competition and say a special thanks to Evie and the other winning pupils who did a great job choosing our new street names.”

Evie, along with the other winning pupils, attended a prize-giving event at Poppy Fields last year, where they each received book vouchers and a stationery set, breakfast and a tour around the show homes.

Mrs Ashling Challinor, teacher at Ravenfield Primary Academy, said: “To come back to the development with Evie and see the signs in place is wonderful and she and her fellow pupils will have a lasting legacy in the home village.”

Poppy Fields will eventually feature 240 homes, including 80 affordable properties.

The 36-acre development will include a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection as well as a large area of open space, featuring a play area and a community orchard.