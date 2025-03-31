Show home to open in 'appealing' Rotherham village

Artist's impression of the development

A PROPERTY building firm is launching its latest show home in the “appealing” village of Upper Haugh.

Ben Bailey Homes four-bedroom detached property, which will be open for viewings from this Saturday (March 29), is part of the company’s Rockingham Fold development in the village close to historic Wentworth Woodhouse.

The completed project will feature 23 private homes as part of an exclusive development, featuring a range of two and four bedroom homes.

Following the launch of the show home, the first properties will be completed and ready for occupation from the end of May.

“Our new development is in one of the most appealing parts of South Yorkshire and just a short distance from the beautiful Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estate and the picturesque village of Wentworth.

“Rockingham Fold is also close to Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley and is just minutes away from the M1, making it an ideal location for commuters.

Launched by property developer Ben Bailey in 1937, Mexborough-based Ben Bailey Plc was Yorkshire's largest independent house builder, developing more than 700 homes a year when acquired by Gladedale in 2007.

Following the takeover and a subsequent rebrand, the Ben Bailey name disappeared but made a strong return after it was acquired and revived by the Conroy Brook group.

Rockingham Fold is the company’s fifth recent development, with new homes also being constructed nearby at Harrop Mews, Swinton.

“We are proud to say that we have now been building homes in South Yorkshire for more than 80 years,” added Jon.