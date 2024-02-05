RESIDENTS are being encouraged to show Dalton some love the day after Valentine’s.

Show Dalton some love with litter-pick the day after Valentine's
The Don Catchment Rivers Trust will be holding a clean up of Dalton Brook and Magna Park following a successful event last year.
Additional volunteers are sought to help litter pick in the area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone interested in taking part is asked to meet at Dalton Parish Hall for 10am on Thursday, February 15.
All equipment will be provided, but anyone under 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.
Dalton Parish Council will be holding their monthly community café at the time so volunteers will be able to grab a hot drink and light refreshments.
Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester, ward member on Rotherham Council, said: “I would like to thank DCRT for coming back to Dalton and looking to work with our local community. We had a very successful clean up last summer and their help is much appreciated.”