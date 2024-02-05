RESIDENTS are being encouraged to show Dalton some love the day after Valentine’s.

The previous litter-pick event last summer

The Don Catchment Rivers Trust will be holding a clean up of Dalton Brook and Magna Park following a successful event last year.

Additional volunteers are sought to help litter pick in the area.

Anyone interested in taking part is asked to meet at Dalton Parish Hall for 10am on Thursday, February 15.

All equipment will be provided, but anyone under 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Dalton Parish Council will be holding their monthly community café at the time so volunteers will be able to grab a hot drink and light refreshments.