Shopping centre is (litter) pick of the pops

The Lakeside team

HIGH five!

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The management team at a shopping centre have once again been doing their bit to tidy up the local area.

The team at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping took to the streets for The Lakeside Litter Pick, collecting a total of five full bags of rubbish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We are always amazed how much litter there is to collect.

“It is truly unbelievable that each and every time we do this, we are collecting bags and bags of rubbish.

““Our team volunteers to do this each quarter, because we believe that taking care of the local environment is important, and it makes a difference to our local community.

“We want people to feel a sense of pride about their local area.

“This is just one of the steps that we take at the centre to improve our surroundings – we take our environmental responsibility very seriously.

“Huge thanks to all who took part.”