Shopping centre is (litter) pick of the pops
The management team at a shopping centre have once again been doing their bit to tidy up the local area.
The team at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping took to the streets for The Lakeside Litter Pick, collecting a total of five full bags of rubbish.
Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We are always amazed how much litter there is to collect.
“It is truly unbelievable that each and every time we do this, we are collecting bags and bags of rubbish.
““Our team volunteers to do this each quarter, because we believe that taking care of the local environment is important, and it makes a difference to our local community.
“We want people to feel a sense of pride about their local area.
“This is just one of the steps that we take at the centre to improve our surroundings – we take our environmental responsibility very seriously.
“Huge thanks to all who took part.”
