Shoppers donate toys to poorly youngsters at Christmas
Customers at Tesco Wath-upon-Dearne Extra donated to a collection of toys in store to share with Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, which raises money to enhance patient care by providing extra touches that make a difference.
All the donated toys were given to the children's ward at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.
Rachel Fores, store manager at Tesco Wath-upon-Dearne Extra, said: “We are so pleased to be able to support such a fantastic local charity this Christmas.
“A huge thank you to our amazing colleagues and customers for their generous donations.”
Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “Our stores work so hard throughout the year to support their local communities through donating food and helping children have a stronger start in life.
“It is fantastic that customers in Wath-upon-Dearne have been able to support such a fantastic cause this Christmas.”