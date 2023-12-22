FROM teddies to trucks – supermarket customers gifted toys to local children in need this Christmas.

The toy collection at Tesco Express Wath

Customers at Tesco Wath-upon-Dearne Extra donated to a collection of toys in store to share with Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, which raises money to enhance patient care by providing extra touches that make a difference.

All the donated toys were given to the children's ward at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.

Rachel Fores, store manager at Tesco Wath-upon-Dearne Extra, said: “We are so pleased to be able to support such a fantastic local charity this Christmas.

“A huge thank you to our amazing colleagues and customers for their generous donations.”

Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “Our stores work so hard throughout the year to support their local communities through donating food and helping children have a stronger start in life.