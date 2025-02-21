Shoplifter arrested after stealing from stores following prison release

Adrian Nickson has been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order

A WANTED shoplifter who jumped into a canal to try to evade police has been arrested after he was caught stealing from shops following his release from prison for the same offence.

Adrian Nickson was jailed last month for a spree of thefts at Poundland in Mexborough following an investigation by Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Nickson was seen committing more thefts in the town last week, prompting the NPT team to devise a plan to arrest him and bring him into custody.

On Thursday (February 13), Nickson was spotted in Mexborough town centre trying to steal from Poundland, resulting in officers pursuing him towards a canal.

With nowhere to go, Nickson decided to jump in the canal before officers arrived to haul him to safety and arrest him.

The following day (February 14), Nickson appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.

He was given a suspended sentence and made subject to a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

PC Elisabeth Rocher said: "Nickson clearly showed no remorse for his prior offending as he was caught stealing from local businesses after being released from prison.

"We won't tolerate retail crime in Mexborough and that is why we worked quickly to apprehend him and bring him before the courts so he could be sentenced.

"He is now subject to a three-year CBO which bans him from entering Co-op in Adwick Road and Poundland in Market Hall.

"If he breaks the terms of this order, he could find himself back in prison and I would urge local businesses and residents to report any breaches to police so we can act and prosecute."