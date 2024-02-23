City of Doncaster Council's before and after picture of the 'shocking' waste

The mass fly-tip in the back alleys of Balby was described by the council as a “shocking scene.”

A spokesperson for City of Doncaster Council said: “Despite alley gates present at both ends of Lister Avenue, several tonnes of waste was dumped down a nearby embankment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The cost to clear the waste was a whopping £6,500, as well as many hours labour.

“Our enforcement officers have investigated and spoken with the nearby homeowners and residents but unfortunately, have not been able to determine who was responsible.

“The area is now being monitored regularly in case there are further fly tipping incidents.”