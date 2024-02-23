Register
'Shocking' mass fly-tipping costs £6,500 to remove

CITY of Doncaster Council has hit out at those responsible for a mass fly-tipping offence which cost the local authority £6,500 and took “many hours” of work to clear up.
By Jill Theobald
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
City of Doncaster Council's before and after picture of the 'shocking' wasteCity of Doncaster Council's before and after picture of the 'shocking' waste
The mass fly-tip in the back alleys of Balby was described by the council as a “shocking scene.”

A spokesperson for City of Doncaster Council said: “Despite alley gates present at both ends of Lister Avenue, several tonnes of waste was dumped down a nearby embankment.

“The cost to clear the waste was a whopping £6,500, as well as many hours labour.

“Our enforcement officers have investigated and spoken with the nearby homeowners and residents but unfortunately, have not been able to determine who was responsible.

“The area is now being monitored regularly in case there are further fly tipping incidents.”

They added: “It is hoped that the new fence at the top of the banking and a heightened enforcement presence in the area will deter further incidents.”

