Shock and frustration over closure of treasured Bench Buddy Arena

ROTHERHAM’S only roller hockey facility is to shut down after more than 25 years, impacting countless kids.

The Bench Buddy Arena at Eastwood will close for good on Sunday, depriving the town of a well used facility.

The building is to be converted into business premises by its new owner, leaving its two rinks and equipment surplus to requirements.

Bench Buddy is used seven days a week. It hosts lessons for kids and is a base for five clubs and a training venue for Team GB.

It stages regional and national matches and is a venue for parties.

“Losing the place is quite a bombshell and there is no chance of a reprieve,” said long-standing coach Keith Swannick. “We are all gutted.

“Thousands of kids have gone through the building for inline skating and hockey lessons.

“It’s a place that brings people together, from kids to seniors. It may not be the most high tech place but it is safe, affordable and all the users love coming here.

“We have kids who have complex issues. We accept everybody.

“In Rotherham there is nothing like this so it is vital the town keeps a facility like this in some form.”

Keith has approached local MPs John Healey and Sarah Champion and four local councillors for help.

“All I got was tea and sympathy,” he said. “The council is advertising that Rotherham is now the Capital of Culture for Children yet we are losing a venue that is for children, whether they be six or 60.

“The sad that outside people appear to be washing their hands of it.”

His thoughts were echoed by Drew Fleetwood. He started at Bench Buddy as a novice and is now a coach.

“I have tried most things but skating and hockey is the only thing I have stuck to. It is the only thing that has clicked with me,” he said.

“It gives the kids a purpose and it will be a massive shame to lose this place.”

Rotherham Council has signposted Keith to the sports hall at Thrybergh Academy as a possible alternative.

There are also reports that a philanthropist has bought both rinks and the equipment at the Bench Buddy and intends to install them in a new venue in the borough.

It is still an uneasy time and it will take many weeks for the set-up to be dismantled, transported, reassembled and put back into use elsewhere.

“Everybody has gone into overdrive trying to get new premises,” added Keith.

“I have been involved here since day one but It’s not about me. It’s about the facility and the kids.

“The bottom line is that the loss of the Bench Buddy Arena is a blow for so many people.”