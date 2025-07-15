Sharp rise in concerns for home-educated children in Rotherham

NUMBERS of children being educated at home has risen sharply in Rotherham – but council concerns are also up.

In the Autumn of 2022, the area had 370 children who were being home educated, but by the Autumn of last year, the figure was up to 560.

Among those Rotherham Council have said they “cannot be satisfied of provision of suitable, efficient and full-time education” for 35 children in the first two terms of the current academic year.

That was up from 25 in the previous academic year.

By law, local authorities have to provide a policy covering elective education at home, which is the formal total for home education.

The current policy is up for review, and a council report accepts that the current document could be difficult for parents or carers to digest, suggesting simpler language.

The decision to opt for home education stems from a number of causes, including religious and cultural beliefs, dissatisfaction with the school system or availability of places at school, bullying, school phobia and special educational needs.

Despite the numbers involved, when the council organised informal drop in sessions ahead of reviewing their document, only three of the hundreds invited attended in person, with five others providing feedback via email.It is anticipated a final draft of the new policy will go before the council’s ruling Cabinet, made up of senior councillors, in October for a decision which could see it formally adopted.

Collaboration: Council staff seek to work with parents

The new draft policy states the council has elective home education officers, to help those involved in providing teaching outside the school system to meet children’s needs.

They will also help to guide children back into conventional school education, should home education prove to be unsuitable.

However, children de-registered from a school may not automatically be entitled to return there, because there is no obligation on them to hold places opening, meaning capacity may not be available where classes are over-subscribed.

In circumstances where council officials cannot be satisfied that a suitable education is being provided, parents will be asked go provide more information or to apply for a place in school.

The draft states: “Rotherham Council endeavours to avoid the need to pursue any enforcement by working in partnership with parents and with the child’s best interests at heart”.