Sharing memories at free interactive community music sessions
Lost Chord UK has spent more than two decades sending highly experienced professional musicians to deliver interactive music sessions in care homes and community venues across the region and nationally.
The charity, established in Maltby more than 26 years ago, runs Tea and Tunes Singalong events which are designed not only to bring whole communities together, but to stimulate memory, spark conversation and re-build precious connections for people with dementia and their carers and family.
The sessions are held in community centres, church halls, libraries, football stadiums and even at South Yorkshire Fire Service.
Lost Chord UK chief executive Jean Collingwood said: “People who care for someone with dementia often feel alone but at Lost Chord UK sessions, they find a warm, understanding community.
“Music gives carers precious respite, too, allowing them to share stories and build friendships with others who truly understand the world they are living in.
“While dementia research holds hope for the future, Lost Chord UK believes people should not have to wait for a cure to live well now.
“Instead of going to see someone in a care home and struggling to connect, why not turn it into an opportunity for an outing together?
“No booking is needed and all our events are filled with people from all walks of life and are dementia and neuro-inclusive.
“Just visit our website’s online events diary, choose from more than 15 events a month, and let the care home know your plans.
“For a few golden hours, our musicians work their magic with world-class performances.
“Families tell us what they love most is that new memories are made and the old self of their loved one always comes out.
“We want families to come along to one of our totally free community sessions, everywhere from Sheffield and Rotherham to Hull and beyond, and see the difference live interactive music can make.”
Visit www.lost-chord.org.uk/.