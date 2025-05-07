Several pets rescued from accidental house blaze

SYFR crews tackled the two blazes in the Dearne Valley

A DOG had to be given oxygen therapy after firefighters rescued several pets from an accidental house blaze.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Three fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster fire station were called out to a premise fire at 8.10pm on Waverley Avenue, Balby (on Tuesday evening, May 6.)

“The occupant was already out of the premise, however, several pets were still inside.

“Crews rescued the dogs and cats and gave oxygen therapy to one dog.

“The fire is believed to have started accidentally.

“The crews left the scene at 12am.”

Elsewhere overnight in the Dearne Valley, fire crews from Dearne, Adwick, Rotherham, Cudworth and Parkway attended a blaze in a derelict social club at around 11.30pm on Vancouver Drive, in Bolton-upon-Dearne.

The crews left the scene at 4am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, added the SYFR spokesperson.