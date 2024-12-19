Serious message behind seasonal shot at number one song

Big Shaun and the Steel People record the video with South Yorkshire firefighters at Rotherham Fire Station in Eastwood.

POP performers with their eyes on the festive number one prize may have to watch out for a tune with a red hot message by trail-blazers of a different kind...

Bookies have South Yorkshire firefighters ahead of Sabrina Carpenter and Sam Fender in the race for the Christmas number one, after more than 130,000 people viewed a music video – filmed at Rotherham Fire Station in

Eastwood – in less than 48 hours on social media.

The song, 'Fire Safety Dance' for the Fire Fighters Charity, was created by local band, Big Shaun and the Steel People , to celebrate the work firefighters do to keep the public safe and aims to raise money to support the mental health of service staff.

Now William Hill has made the song, available on Amazon and iTunes, 33-to-one shots for the festive summit – well ahead of many international artists and early favourites for the coveted top spot.

Andy Strelczenie, deputy chief fire officer at SYF&R said: “It’s incredible to think that South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue could make it to the top of the charts this Christmas.

“But the best part of it would be the amount of money that would have been raised for the Fire Fighters Charity who do such important work to support firefighters with their health and wellbeing.”

Young people aged 16 or under also submitted their own attempts at the dance as part of the chart-topping campaign, sending a video or tagging the service on social media ahead of the official announcement tomorrow (Friday, December 20) by the Official Charts Company.

Caz Whiteman who is watch manager on Aston Park Blue Watch and appears in the video said: “Filming the video was so much fun.

“We love the song and it would feel amazing to get Christmas number one.

“But there’s also a serious message behind the campaign.

“Many firefighters and emergency service workers experience poor mental health.

“But by downloading the song you’ll be giving to a charity which provides really valuable support to so many people within South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and across the fire service nationally, too.”

The bid for the festive top spot is the final part of the service’s 50th year anniversary celebrations.