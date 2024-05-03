Sarah Connor was jailed for four months

Sarah Connor (39) was sentenced to four months after the repeat offences at One Stop stores in Balby and Woodlands.

Connor, of Cooke Street in Doncaster, was first caught on CCTV stealing from the Balby shop on Warmsworth Road on March 26, taking washing tablets worth around £100 before running out of the shop.

She then repeatedly targeted the Woodlands One Stop store in The Crescent between April 14 and 22 April, swiping items from the shelves without making any attempt to pay.

During her raids, Connor stole chocolate, dairy items, meat and laundry products, taking goods worth more than £80 on more than one occasion.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “All of these offences were caught on CCTV and police were able to clearly identify Connor as the suspect.

“Officers also used witness statements to positively ID her.”

Connor was arrested but gave a 'no comment' police interview before she was charged with ten counts of shoplifting.

She pleaded guilty to every single offence and was jailed for four months at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 26.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Insp Adrian Luscombe said: "Shoplifting offences create a sense of lawlessness and are a blight on communities.

“They have a huge impact on the businesses targeted, but also affect the wider community, who often witness this offending as it happens.