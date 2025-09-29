Sensor to be installed amid fears that air quality around Bramley and Hellaby is "worsening"

Development: Residents say that the arrival of giant warehouses and other developments near the motorway has increased congestion and dust particles

A specialist air quality sensor is to be installed near Bramley and Hellaby's busy M18 junction – but concerns are being raised that not enough is being done to protect locals from noise and fumes.

For months, Cllr Simon Ball (Hellaby and Maltby West) has been calling on the authority to do something about it.

He insists there is a "growing strain on Junction 1 caused by the relentless wave of housing and industrial developments.

"From the massive warehouses and housing developments in Hellaby to the hundreds of new homes popping up in Bramley, Ravenfield, Wickersley and Maltby, our roads are buckling under the pressure, leading to chronic congestion, safety risks, and worsening air quality," he said.

Recently, he urged the National Highways to conduct a review of the junction’s capacity, saying it was necessary to improve traffic management and enhance air quality monitoring.

He also claimed there was a "Wild West land grab”, adding: "We need urgent action to protect our safety, health, and quality of life."

Cllr Ball asked the planning authority to consider declaring an Air Quality Management Area (a specific geographic area where local government formally identifies that air pollution is higher than national health standards allow).

He also wants assurances that any planning applications near J1 undergo "rigorous assessment" of their potential impacts on congestion, noise, and pollution.

"These actions are essential to safeguard the wellbeing of our communities," he said.

Simon Moss, Rotherham Council’s Assistant Director for Planning, Regeneration and Transport, insists the situation is being monitored.

He told the Advertiser: “When planning applications are received, we consider how the local area will be impacted, including by congestion and potential pollution.

“The Council regularly assesses the levels of nitrogen oxides – a group of air pollutants – surrounding Junction 1.

"While there is no current indication that the air pollution in this area is at a level which requires an Air Quality Management Area, we already have plans in place to install a specialist monitor in the area as part of a borough wide project that will help us assess levels of particulates – tiny bits of dust, smoke, or liquid in the air that can pollute the environment – in the atmosphere.

“However, at this stage, local modelling suggests that air pollution in the area is not at a level that warrants declaring an Air Quality Management Area.

“We have spoken with residents who have raised concerns to inform them of our plans to monitor air pollution and will continue to update them.”

National Highways say they recognise that the M18 at Junction 1 can "see increased congestion at peak times, along with the roundabout at Bawtry Road, which is owned and operated by Rotherham Council.

"Although it is worth noting that we do see comparatively higher congestion in other areas locally, for example, the issues at Junction 3.

"In regard to the M18 itself, we do again recognise that improvements could be made between J1 and the approach to the M1 to aid traffic flows," they said.

"Ultimately, this would be a large scale and costly scheme as additional capacity and lanes on the M18 would likely be required, and at present there is no funding identified for such an intervention here."