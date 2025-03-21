'Selfish' driver jailed after death of mum-of-three

JAILED: Matthew Harris

A “SELFISH” motorist whose vehicle collided with a mum-of-three after he drank 11 pints of alcohol at a Conisbrough bar has been jailed.

During his sentencing, the court heard how, on Sunday July 24 2022 at just after midnight, Matthew Harris (36), who had no driving licence, was driving a Nissan Juke at speed along High Street in Bawtry when he collided with two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, 30-year-old mother of three Kieta Mullen, was thrown across the road and suffered serious, unsurvivable injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her friend suffered minor injuries, and lasting mental trauma.

After fleeing the scene, Harris, of Burcroft Hill, Conisbrough, evaded police.

But officers located the wing mirror of the car at the scene, and, alongside their enquiries, were able to identify the make and model of the car involved and found it during a search of Harris’ property.

The car had extensive damage consistent with being involved in a collision and forensic examination led to Kieta’s DNA being found on the windscreen.

CCTV enquiries enabled officers to understand Harris’ movements prior to the collision, which included “consuming ten pints of what is believed to be lager” at a bar on Burncroft Hill, before getting back into the car and driving along the A1 and towards Doncaster.

Four days after the collision Harris was arrested and interviewed, where he answered ‘no comment’ to every question.

With the evidence mounting, Harris pleaded guilty to his charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court today (Friday, March 21) to 16 years, reduced to ten years and eight months for pleading guilty.

Harris also received a 12-year disqualification from driving upon his release.

Serious Collisions Sgt John Taylor said: “No length of sentence handed to Harris can bring Kieta back.

“We know at the time of the collision Harris was driving without a licence and insurance and driving at speed having consumed 11 pints of alcohol.

“Harris’ actions led him to killing Kieta were selfish, and following the collision can only be described as that of a coward.

“I am pleased he will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars.”