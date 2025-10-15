SELF exhibition at Clifton Park Museum comes out for an autumn refresh

The ten-month SELF: There’s More To Me Than What You See exhibition and events programme began in May and allows visitors to explore the many facets of identity through museum collections and loans from local communities, vibrant displays and art installations, art workshops and reflective events.

The SELF exhibition is spread across seven galleries upstairs at Clifton Park Museum with an events programme primarily based at the museum, except for the Threads theatre performance at Rotherham Civic Theatre.

A new display, which opened on October 11 – National Coming Out Day – spotlights stories of pride and LGBTQIA+ experiences from the town, celebrating local voices and identities. The museum is working with Rotherham Pride on this project.

For full listings visit Rotherham Museums website.

1 . Chairman of Rotherham Pride Mat Dyson, pictured with one of the clay sculpures made during a birds of paradise clay workshop with artist Rob Young at Clifton Park Museum, as part of National Coming Out Day. SELF: Chairman of Rotherham Pride Mat Dyson, pictured with one of the clay sculptures made during a birds of paradise clay workshop with artist Rob Young at Clifton Park Museum, as part of National Coming Out Day. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

2 . Clay sculptures on the theme birds of paradise were made during a clay workshop with artist Rob Young at Clifton Park Museum. SELF: Clay sculptures on the theme birds of paradise were made during a clay workshop with artist Rob Young at Clifton Park Museum. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

3 . Some of the new exhibits in the SELF exhibition at Clifton Park Museum. SELF: Some of the new exhibits in the SELF exhibition at Clifton Park Museum. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

4 . New artwork in the SELF exhibition at Clifton Park Museum. SELF: New artwork in the SELF exhibition at Clifton Park Museum. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales