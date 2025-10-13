Self Esteems homecoming concert is validation of Rotherham star's ascendency to the top

By Bob Westerdale
Published 13th Oct 2025, 10:36 BST
Star power: Rebecca Lucy Taylor is heading to Sheffield
Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s homecoming this weekend is shaping up to be one of the area's biggest musical moments in some time.

The Rotherham star, AKA Self Esteem, brings her 'A Complicated Woman' tour to Sheffield Arena on Saturday – a full-circle moment for a performer who has gone from South Yorkshire’s pubs and small stages to the top tier of British pop.

For Taylor, who grew up in Anston and spent her teens sneaking into Sheffield gigs at The Leadmill, this show is more than just another date on a tour schedule.

“I’m insanely chuffed to be recognised by my own city,” the former Wales High School pupil said last year when receiving an honorary degree from the University of Sheffield, adding that she felt “patriotic” about her home county.

That pride will be written all over Saturday’s performance, which promises a mix of theatrical pop, feminist anthems, and emotional connection that have defined her rise.

Self Esteem’s career has soared since her 2019 debut Compliments Please, followed by the Mercury Prize-nominated Prioritise Pleasure in 2021.

A Complicated Woman, released in April, has cemented her reputation as one of Britain’s most outspoken performers.

Critics have praised her blend of wit, honesty and swagger – and her Sheffield Arena show marks one of the biggest headline concerts of her career.

For South Yorkshire, this concert is more than a gig – it’s a celebration of local pride. Taylor’s ascent is a story of a working-class woman who built her success on self-belief and creativity.

From Rotherham’s open mics to major festivals, she’s carried that accent, attitude and sense of humour all the way.

Tickets for the Arena have been among the hottest of the year.

Sheffield was announced as a key date on her 14-date UK tour. Fans are treating it like THE event of the season. Many shows are selling out fast.

There’s also more media attention than ever; more reviews, more praise.

As the Arena fills this weekend, it will be a perfect snapshot of Rotherham and Sheffield rallying behind one of their own. The fans will see their local girl transformed into a national force, yet still unmistakably theirs.

It won’t just be a concert – it will be a moment of pride and proof that South Yorkshire can produce genuine stars.

