Self Esteem: Singer announces 14 date UK and Ireland tour

Self Esteem performs at Don Valley Bowl - and she's back next door soon

Rotherham singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor is to bring to an end a two-year absence with a performance on home territory.

The Anston-born entertainer has announced her biggest tour to date, taking in 14 shows across the UK and Ireland this autumn, arriving at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, October 18.

That will be just over two years from her much-acclaimed show next door at the Don Valley Bowl, as part of the "Rock N Roll Circus" event on September 2, 2023.

Rebecca, AKA Self Esteem, has often recalled fond memories of her upbringing in South Yorkshire and concludes her UK tour with what should be a memorable night for her, her fans and family.

It will be three days after her 39th birthday.

The tour starts on September 16 in Birmingham followed by dates including Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and Brighton.

On Monday, the former Wales High School pupil released her new single ‘If Not Now, It’s Soon.’

The piece of work was partly inspired by Taylor’s life before her rise to fame, a spell in which she often struggled with male-dominated environments and expectations of how a woman should look and behave.

Her public relations people describe this as: "A time of hypersexuality, booze and self-destruction that precipitated the creation of Self Esteem."

Rebecca – something of an icon for many women on and off stage – recommends fortitude and strength for people yet to fully find themselves.

“Personally, you have to wait and one day you’ll get somewhere less painful. But the world will hopefully get somewhere less painful too. It’s about hope, perseverance and patience” she says.

The track is the third song to be lifted from Self Esteem’s new album A Complicated Woman, due for release on April 25 in digital, CD, cassette and vinyl formats – including limited editions, via Polydor Records.

The album is a follow-up to the BRIT and Mercury Prize-nominated 2021 album Prioritise Pleasure – rated as the album of the year in media including the Guardian and the Sunday Times.

Tickets will be available from Friday.

Rebecca has recently composed music for Prima Facie, a one-woman play written by Australian playwright Suzie Miller that will embark on its own UK & Ireland tour next year.