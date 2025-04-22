Self Esteem: Big week for Rebecca with release of new album

Self Esteem releases 'A Complicated Woman'. Picture by Aaron Parsons Photography

This is a huge week in the professional life of Rotherham singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor.

Rebecca, or Self Esteem as she is known on the music and entertainment circuit, makes her major label debut on Friday.

Her album: 'A Complicated Woman' is released by Polydor, the major record label known throughout the world for managing iconic artists stretching from The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix to the likes of Deep Purple, Cream, the Who, Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, and Sam Fender.

While this is Rebecca's third studio LP, she has never been represented by an entity with the resources of Polydor.

Yet in keeping with the title of the album, the Anston-born entertainer has a perhaps unusual take on the situation.

“I don’t know how the album’s going to get received, but then I’m also like, ‘I don’t give a f***’, because I’ve made what I want to make,” Taylor told Music Week.

“I think it’s going to be a massive challenge, being a 38-year-old woman putting a pop record out and getting it where it needs to go.”

The final part of that analysis is key.

Polydor believes they can hugely extend her reach.

Their president, Ben Mortimer said the company was happy to snap up her services when she became available.

“Rebecca brings so much vision to everything she does, our job is to provide the scale to which that vision deserves," he said.

“She has become a really important British artist; she stands for something and she has ambition. Our challenge is taking what she does and enhancing it.”

Rebecca knew it was time to move on from her last label, Fiction Records.

“They were amazing, they took a f****** punt on me when no one else would, I was so grateful."

There "just wasn’t enough resource," she said, saying Polydor has pledged to expand her base.

“I’ve always had this frustration, with every album I’ve ever made where I’m like, ‘I’ve done my end of the deal here, there’s nothing else I can do, and I can’t control how it gets marketed or how much money gets put into it,’” she says. “So it (leaving Fiction) was sad and hard, actually, but it absolutely was the right thing."