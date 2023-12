See Santa's sleigh is on its 'magic journey' through the Rother Valley!

MALTBY and Rother Valley Lions will be out and about with Santa’s sleigh in the following areas from this weekend and over the Christmas period:

Santa on his Maltby and Rotherham Lions sleigh

North Side

Saturday, December 9 – Thurcroft - Gordon Bennett Memorial Hall, 5pm

Sunday, December 10 – no evening sleigh

Monday, December 11 – Highfield Park - Sheppey Pub, 6pm

Tuesday, December 12 – Manor Area (Braithwell Road and below) - Manor Hotel, 6pm

Wednesday December 13 – Laughton/Brookhouse/Hooton Levitt - Hatfield Arms, 6pm

Thursday, December 14 – Model Village and Birks Holt - Queens Hotel, 6pm

Friday, December 15 – White City - Lumley Arms, 6pm

Saturday, December 16 – Brooklands and Hellaby - Brooklands, 5pm

Sunday, December 17 – Sheppey and Little London - Sheppey Pub, 5pm

Monday, December 18 – no evening sleigh

Tuesday, December 19 – no evening sleigh

Wednesday, December 20 – Cliff Hills - top of Cliff Hill, 6pm

Thursday, December 21 – Braithwell - Butchers Arms, 6pm

Friday, December 22 – Dale Hill One (Lilly Hall Road/Columbus Way Estate) top of Dale Hill Road

Saturday, December 23 – Dale Hill Two (Start Upperfield Road and lower part of estate) Upperfield Road, 5pm

Sunday, December 24 – Dale Hill Three (Scott Walk and side of the new estate) Scott Walk, 5pm

Static

Friday, December 8 – Tesco - Maltby, 9.30am to 1.30pm

Saturday, December 9 – Morrisons - Bramley, 10.am to 3pm

Friday, December 15 – Tesco - Maltby, 9.30am to 1.30pm

South side

Saturday, December 9 – Kiveton - Saxon Pub, 5.30pm

Sunday, December 10 – Aughton - bottom of Ulley View, 5.30pm

Monday, December 11 – Aston (Lodge Lane and Redmile estate) - Church School, 6pm

Tuesday, December 12 – no evening sleigh

Wednesday December 13 – Aston (The Chase) - Church Lane, 6pm

Thursday, December 14 – Aston (Rosegarth) - shops on Worksop Road/Aughton Lane, 6pm

Friday, December 15 – Swallow Wood, Wetherby and Alpina estate/Haighmoor Way near Sheffield Road, 6pm

Saturday, December 16 – Laughton Common - Gallows Pub, 5.30pm

Sunday, December 17 – Throapham - Hunters Close, 5.30pm

Monday, December 18 – Woodsetts - Butchers Ams, 6pm

Tuesday, December 19 – Dinnington High Nook - top of Swinston Hill, 6pm

Wednesday, December 20 - Rackford Road ad Old North Anston, The Cutler Pub, 6pm

Thursday, December 21 – North Anston (Lakeland Drive) - Swinston Hill End, 6pm

Friday, December 22 – Dinnington (Church Lane) - Aldi 6pm

Saturday, December 23 – South Anston - Leeds Arms, 5.30pm

Sunday, December 24 – North Anston (Wimpey estate) – Little Mester. 4.45pm

Static

Saturday, December 16 – Tesco - Dinnington - 10am-3pm

Saturday, December 23 –Tesco - Dinnington - 10am-3pm

A spokesperson said: “The festive season is here, and we’re excited to announce that Maltby and Rother Valley Lions will be embarking on a magical journey through the streets of Rother Valley, accompanied by none other than Santa Claus himself.

“As we spread holiday cheer, we kindly ask for your support in our charitable efforts. Your generous donations make a significant impact, so any contribution, big or small, is greatly appreciated.

“This year, we’re making it even more convenient to support our cause. In addition to traditional cash donations, we’re pleased to accept card donations during our Santa Sleigh Runs.

“For those who prefer online giving, you can donate securely anytime, all year round, via our website at www.maltbylions.org.uk.”