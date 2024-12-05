Second wave of street-art hits Goldthorpe after impressive first results

Street art: Jayde Marie Bell and Dearne Community Arts Festival secretary Julie Turner with a Goldthorpe mural

IN THE 21st Century, roller shutters may be a security necessity - but in Goldthorpe they have become a canvas for truly eye-catching artwork.

Now Barnsley Council has announced Jayde Marie Bell has been awarded two new commissions in the area, which will bring an additional dose of flair to the district.

Six more shopfronts on the high street will get the same treatment, but the underpass connecting Goldthorpe to Phoenix Park in Thurnscoe will also see new artwork.

The work is being funded from £23m of Government cash to improve the area, with job creation and new housing also on the agenda.

Youngsters from the area will be working with Jayde on that project, in a move which reflects the council’s ambition that everyone should have the opportunity to develop skills and be involved in memorable experiences.

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “I’m pleased we are able to support both of these art projects, which will bring fresh colour and creativity to the Dearne.

“We are passionate about supporting our artists and enabling them to engage with our communities to create inspiring artwork and encourage to celebrate what they love about where they live.

“I look forward to seeing the results of Jayde’s hard work.”

Jayde, also known as Eye Violet, was commissioned earlier this year to design and paint the existing murals on shop shutters.

That was funded by the Snap Tin Community Hub and supported by the team which organises Dearne Community Arts Festival as part of their promotion of this year’s festival in September.

Festival secretary Julie Turner said the response to the completed artworks had been phenomenal, with other shops wanting to be involved.

Each of the six new designs will be personalised to the shop owner’s requests.

Funding from the Goldthorpe Town Deal will see Jayde brightening up the walls of the Phoenix Park underpass, which has recently been reopened after being badly damaged by fire in 2023.

This will encourage the use of the underpass as an active travel route, connecting Goldthorpe to the neighbouring village of Thurnscoe, as well as an entryway into the beautiful landscape of Phoenix Park.