Second housing plan for green field site at Hellaby revealed

In demand: Two developers want to put housing on land at Cumwell Lane

PLANS have been submitted for a second new housing development on a “vacant parcel of greenfield land” in Hellaby.

That could see 101 new homes go up, in addition to proposals for another site at a nearby location in Cumwell Lane.

However, the site is categorised as ‘safeguarded’ by Rotherham Council, meaning they had not planned for it to be developed at present.

The ‘safeguarded’ status means it has been removed from the Green Belt, however, it is also an indication the council might formally approve it for development at some point in the future.

Documents submitted with the planning application suggest applicant Keepmpoat Homes is squaring up for a fight with the council over that issue.

The council has a Local Plan, a document which sets out the land where they would like to see housing and commercial development in the years ahead.

For that to stand unchallenged, the council has to be able to demonstrate there is enough land actually available for building in the five years ahead - and several applicants are currently in challenges around that.

In Keepmoat’s application, they point to four other recent applications to develop sites designated as ‘safeguarded’.

Their application states: “All of the planning applications evidence Rotherham cannot currently demonstrate a five year housing land supply.”

They go on to say that under national planning guidance, “sites allocated as safeguarded land should be acceptable in principle to come forward to support the lack of housing delivery.”

The application is for ‘outline’ permission, confirming the acceptance of housing for that site.

Detailed plans would be submitted later, but it is suggested 76 would be three bedroomed houses, for sale on the market, with 25 being affordable homes

Builders Keepmoat Housing have made the application, for a site to the south of the A631 in the village.

The site sits alongside land which is already subject to a planning application for housing, by David Wilson Homes.

Community consultations about the scheme were conducted in the summer, with 12 people responding.

Concerns raised included the impact on roads, local services, noise and air pollution and harm to the environment.

The applicant argues the site is sustainable, with local amenities and a short distance from the M18.

A decision will be made later.