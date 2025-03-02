Search is on to re-unite families with historic trophies
The society, formed in 1945, was formally dissolved at an AGM held recently and those involved in running it over recent decades are now looking to return prize trophies - presented annually to class winners - to the families which donated them.
Some have already gone back and the Fitzwilliam Challenge Cup, which was one of two presented at the society’s first show in 1947, will be offered back, said former president Jeff Sharman.
Over the years numbers of cups, presented between the society’s three annual shows, grew, and while some have been traced back to the families which donated them, others have not.
Mr Sharman, who served for around 50 years as president, said they were hoping families which had connections to the cups - which may hold a sentimental value - would get in touch.
It had been hoped to keep the society running for another year, with that decision being made last Autumn, he said.
But following that, several members announced their retirement and it was decided it was no longer viable to organise the shows.
“We have had some brilliant shows in the east and it is a shame people don’t have the interest any more,” he said.
Growing Chrysanthemums was a year round hobby and needed a greenhouse, he said.
Anyone wanting to discuss the trophies can contact Mr Sharman on 01226 743947.
