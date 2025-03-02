Search is on to re-unite families with historic trophies

History: Last year's daffodil show was the last

IT MAY be a tiny fragment in the history of Wentworth Woodhouse and the Fitzwilliam Estate, but a prize-winners cup, donated to Elsecar Gardening and Chrysanthemum Society when it formed 80 years ago is to be offered back.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The society, formed in 1945, was formally dissolved at an AGM held recently and those involved in running it over recent decades are now looking to return prize trophies - presented annually to class winners - to the families which donated them.

Some have already gone back and the Fitzwilliam Challenge Cup, which was one of two presented at the society’s first show in 1947, will be offered back, said former president Jeff Sharman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years numbers of cups, presented between the society’s three annual shows, grew, and while some have been traced back to the families which donated them, others have not.

Mr Sharman, who served for around 50 years as president, said they were hoping families which had connections to the cups - which may hold a sentimental value - would get in touch.

It had been hoped to keep the society running for another year, with that decision being made last Autumn, he said.

But following that, several members announced their retirement and it was decided it was no longer viable to organise the shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had some brilliant shows in the east and it is a shame people don’t have the interest any more,” he said.

Growing Chrysanthemums was a year round hobby and needed a greenhouse, he said.

Anyone wanting to discuss the trophies can contact Mr Sharman on 01226 743947.