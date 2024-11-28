Search for new arts cash as successful project ends

Successful: Angie Hardwick is one of the artists involved in community work

A SEARCH has been launched to find new funding to continue work which has seen multiple arts projects, involving communities, spring up across the Dearne area.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work, extends across Barnsley but was launched with a pilot in Goldthorpe, has been funded by the Arts Council, managed by Barnsley Council staff.

However, that cash will be exhausted in March and councillors have been told work is under-way to try find new sources of income, to help achieve the momentum already gained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officer Liane Holdsworth told councillors the work had included a ‘storying Goldthorpe’ project, presenting the community’s heritage and reflecting the pride of residents.

Emerging artists, including Thomas Palmer in Hoyland, who have an interest in work engaging the public are also being mentored.

Photographer Sam Batley is also working with three generations in Goldthorpe, those who lived through the miners’ strike 40 years ago, their children and grandchildren, to help capture the impact of that dispute and its lasting legacy.

A performance event which took place at Dearne Playhouse involved children who had not been on stage before, with choirs formed by schools especially for that role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ceramic artist Angie Hardwick worked with Hoyland people to create artworks then used for a digital map of the area.

“We can deliver for other departments, but we don’t always have the funding to deliver,” said Liane.

“We can help with social cohesion.

“Our funding runs out in March 2025 and at the moment there is no continuation funding.

“We are funded with the Arts Council. It puts into context what can be delivered when the funding is there. We are frantically trying to find more funding from the Arts Council,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mick Stowe said the results of the work were “Music to my ears”, with an oral history of the old NCB workshops at Elsecar, now the Heritage Centre, being organised as part of the project.

“I know we have just done an oral history of Elsecar workshops and colliery,” he said.

“It is like a re-union, 40 years on. People are physically and mentally proud of the communities they have been part of,” he said.

Evaluation work has been conducted through the course of project, to assess its success and value.

Overall, £700,000 has been spent on public engagement work.