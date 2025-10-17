Sculpture plans for Firbeck to celebrate classic horse race

Artist's impression: What the sculpture may look like

A SOUTH Yorkshire village that helped give rise to one of Britain’s oldest horse races could soon see its heritage immortalised in steel.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firbeck Parish Council has submitted plans to Rotherham Council for a new sculpture garden featuring two corten steel racehorses and jockeys in full stride. The installation would stand on a grass verge off Kidd Lane, near the former entrance to Park Hill, once home to Lieutenant Colonel Anthony St Leger, who founded the classic race that bears his name in 1776.

The proposed design shows the horses galloping past a stone wall towards a field known locally as Long Close, which folklore suggests was once used for informal races organised by St Leger himself. The garden would be planted with wildlife-friendly shrubs and bulbs to provide year-round colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The St Leger Stakes, held annually at Doncaster, is regarded as the world’s oldest classic flat race and marks the end of the British racing season. Firbeck’s connection to the event is already marked by a blue plaque and village sign, but supporters of the new artwork hope it will offer a more visible tribute to the area’s unique role in racing history.

If approved, the sculpture would become a permanent landmark linking the rural village to one of the sport’s most enduring traditions.