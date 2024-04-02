Scuba sessions at Maltby pool in aid of kids’ charity

SCUBA diving sessions will put fundraisers through their paces in support of a children’s charity.
Strata, in collaboration with Rotherham-based Dream Divers, will host the session at Maltby Leisure Centre on Saturday, April 20.

Participants will learn how to take their first breaths under the surface under expert guidance.

Proceeds from the £35 sessions will go to Snaps Yorkshire, which provides support to children with additional needs and their families.

Suitable for anyone aged over ten. Places are limited. To register, email [email protected].

