Strata, in collaboration with Rotherham-based Dream Divers, will host the session at Maltby Leisure Centre on Saturday, April 20.

Participants will learn how to take their first breaths under the surface under expert guidance.

Proceeds from the £35 sessions will go to Snaps Yorkshire, which provides support to children with additional needs and their families.