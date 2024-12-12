Scores of young people to benefit from football funding of nearly £10k

The Youth Hub is based at RUCT

FUNDING of £9,800 awarded to a football club's trust is set to see scores of young people move closer to a job.

The Maximus Local Impact Fund has awarded the funding to Rotherham United Community Trust to support its Youth Hub initiative which aims to assist a minimum of 100 individuals aged between 16 and 24 over a six-month period, who are not currently in education, employment or training, move closer to securing a job.

The project plans to help at least 30 participants progress into further or higher education or secure work experience with Rotherham United and other organisations.

Additionally, the project aims to support at least 40 participants to achieve employment as a direct result of their engagement with the programme.

The hub at RUCT

The hub offers individuals personalised support to improve their wellbeing and financial security.

Each young person will have access to trained wellbeing practitioners who will assess their individual needs, with the knowledge that many young people encounter additional barriers to entering the workforce - particularly those facing mental health challenges.

Launched in March 2023 as part of the Restart Scheme, the Local Impact Fund supports charities and community organisations across South and West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

James Mahoney, education manager at Rotherham United Community Trust, said: “Through this project, we aim to make a meaningful impact on each participant's journey by helping them develop essential skills, build confidence, and enhance their self-esteem.

“We recognise that mental wellbeing is fundamental to success in the workplace, and we are committed to providing young people with the tools and support they need to pursue their career ambitions.”

Anne Seddon, social value manager at Maximus, said: “These grants enable Maximus to leave a lasting legacy beyond the Restart Scheme, and by supporting Rotherham United Community Trust we can support the local youth of Rotherham to further their future employment prospects.”

Charis Green, head of community partnerships at Maximus, add: “We believe that it is vital to give back to the regions in which we operate.

The Local Impact Fund allows us to make a positive difference in the lives of the people and organisations at the heart of those communities.”