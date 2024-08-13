School's summer fair a 'great success'
A JUNIOR school raised £743 at a summer fair supported by local businesses.
Lisa Crook, EYFS, KS1, DSL and early reading lead at Brookfield at Brookfield Junior Academy in Swinton, said: “Friends of Brookfield organised the summer fair at the school.
“Local butchers John Crook and Sons and ice cream van Uncle Les joined stalls run by staff in school.
“The day raised £743 which will go directly back to the school and was a great success seeing Brookfield staff, parents and pupils join up with the community.”
