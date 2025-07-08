School's 'old-fashioned' values open door to new award

HEALTH GOALS: Ravenfield pupils with (left) Anita Prescott, safeguarding family support and pastoral manager and (right) Leanne Jepson, principal.

A “STRONG sense of care and trust” has led to a primary school receiving a top award from a local health initiative.

Ravenfield Primary Academy, part of Maltby Learning Trust, achieved the ‘With Me in Mind Mental Health and Wellbeing Award’ following a detailed review process.

With Me in Mind, managed by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, is a new team of mental health support workers based in schools, colleges and academies in Doncaster and Rotherham supporting children and young people with their mental wellbeing.

The award encompassed four key elements – a Whole School Approach Audit and subsequent action plan, an Ethos and Environment Audit, Pupil Wellbeing Surveys, and a focus group with representatives from the school community.

Laura Sutcliffe, team lead for With Me in Mind, said: “Children are clearly at the heart of everything Ravenfield does, with staff open to learning and consistently seeking out new strategies to support pupils.

“A genuine open-door policy is felt across the whole school community, contributing to a strong sense of trust, care, and togetherness.

“The atmosphere is often described as that of an ‘old-fashioned village school’ – small, nurturing, and personal – with a shared sense of responsibility and belonging among pupils, parents, and staff alike.”

Ravenfield principal Leanne Jepson said: “This award underscores the significance we place on wellbeing at Ravenfield and everyone at the school is proud of what we have achieved.

“Our Wellbeing Ambassadors, staff and families actively participated in this initiative and their contributions proved invaluable as they shared insights into how the support they receive at Ravenfield has positively impacted their wellbeing.”