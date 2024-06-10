School's 'mini-government' helps to get students' voices heard
The Maltby Academy Cabinet is aimed at enhancing pupils' leadership and collaboration skills and boosting community engagement, with MAC members actively contributing to school-wide events and spearheading initiatives aimed at fostering positive change, as well as serving as the voice of the student body.
The cabinet, at the school on Braithwell Road, is currently led by ‘Prime Minister’ Ruby Muldoon, with the support of ‘Deputy Prime Minister’ Kendal Everton and a cabinet of supportive peers who “embody the ethos of a miniature government within the school.”
Ruby said: “For me to be in the MAC means to have a voice, to have a say in things within Maltby Academy.
“It is the best opportunity that has come my way, and I cannot wait to carry on next year.
“It has helped me develop my teamwork and leadership skills.
“My position as the Prime Minister has motivated me to do well in school and to be the best version of myself.
“It has opened my eyes to a world full of endless opportunities.”
Mr Richard Wood, principal at Maltby Academy, which is part of Maltby Learning Trust, said: “At the heart of the MAC is a commitment to cultivating leadership skills and providing a platform for students to actively contribute to the betterment of their school environment.
“Students selected for the Maltby Academy Cabinet undergo a rigorous application process, including written submissions and interviews conducted by the senior leadership team.
“Through this selection process, students are assigned roles akin to governmental positions, including Prime Minister, Shadow and Deputy ministers, and secretaries of state, each entrusted with specific responsibilities aimed at enhancing the overall school experience.
“It provides the students with fantastic skills that will serve them well as they progress through their education and move on to the world of work.”
He added: "By fostering a culture of student-led initiatives and community engagement, we aim to instil in our students a sense of ownership and responsibility towards their educational journey.”
