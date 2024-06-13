Campaign: Leo with a flyer advertising his online petition

HE MAY be aged 11, but Leo Bellamy has set himself a task well beyond his years - to single-handedly get road safety improved in Kimberworth, where he lives.

Leo has organised an online petition, calling for a crossing which could be used by pupils attending Kimberworth Community Primary School, but also everyone in the area - including older pupils who need to cross the road to catch a bus to school.

He has set a target of getting 700 names - 100 above the total needed for petitions to qualify for consideration by Rotherham Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 120 people added their names in the first few days.

Leo, who lives on Kimberworth Road, is currently a pupil at the primary school, though he will be transferring to secondary education in September.

He hopes that his campaign will leave a legacy of improved safety for the wider community.

Leo’s mum, Lisa, said there was a lollipop crossing warden in place at the school, but that Leo believed a crossing would improve overall safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leo has been talking about it for a while. It would be outside the school on Kimberworth Road, which is quite a busy road,” she said.

There had been occasions where they had witnessed motorists “drive near enough through him”, she said.

Andrew Bramidge, interim strategic director of regeneration and environment, said: “The council takes matters of road safety very seriously.

“Road safety intervention measures are prioritised on their overall benefit to road users, with funding directed towards locations that have the potential to produce the greatest reductions in accident severity and casualty numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the case of Kimberworth Community Primary School, the council has previously implemented measures to improve road safety by narrowing the carriageway and the introducing a 20mph speed limit which is operational at pupil arrival and leaving times. Additionally, a school crossing patrol operates at this school and Road Safety Education sessions take place with pupils.

“Where requests for signalised crossings are received, the council has set funding aside to assess site suitability and prioritise new installations on pedestrian usage and traffic flows. These assessments factor in the presence of vulnerable road users, including children, the elderly, and those with disabilities.”