Determined: Finley Wotowa with dad Daniel, uncle Ryan Smith and friend Paul Dudhill

SCHOOLBOY walking powerhouse Finley Wotawa helped raise £3,750 with a trek from Leeds to Rotherham - and immediately started planning an even tougher challenge for next year.

Finley, aged 11, has grown up walking with his dad Daniel, but is now poised to overtake the older generation.

They were joined for the 34.5 mile trek by Finley’s uncle Ryan Smith and friend Paul Dudhill, but as the youngster started formulating plans for a 43 mile walk from York to the Lord Reasby pub, Paul announced he was stepping back from the walking challenges.

Finley and Daniel had set out to raise £200 for Rotherham Hospice, but saw that target smashed before even putting their walking boots on.

An online giving page was supplemented by support from regulars at the Lord Reasby, who donated £400 on the day their completed the challenge, along with other shops and pubs in the area, who supported their efforts.

Daniel works for Northern Rail and they donated travel vouchers, which were raffled to help boost funds.

The cash has now been handed over to the hospice, to help with their vital work in Rotherham.

Daniel said their walking time on the day had been just over 11 hours, with only two short breaks for meals along the way.

They clocked up 70,000 steps and burned around double the average calorie count along the way, he said.

“Lots of people were out waving, as we made the final approach to the pub,” he said.

“My son wanted to look at doing another one, maybe next year and he suggested walking from York to the Lord Reasby.

“He said he felt he could have walked further. That is 43 miles, so he has set another challenge not only for himself, but also for me as well.

“It has opened my eyes to the community spirit in the area. We got a whole lot of support from Rotherham businesses, shops and restaurants, which had collections for us,” he said.

The hospice was chosen as this year’s charity in recognition of the care provided for Finley’s great grandfather, Judd, in the past.