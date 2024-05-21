Schoolboy attempts to break his 30 mile walking record to raise hospice cash
On Saturday, he is out to beat his personal best for distance, by hiking from Leeds city centre to Thrybergh, alongside his dad, Daniel.
The pair have already notched up a 30 mile trek and now want to break their own record with the walk from Leeds.
They are doing so to raise money for Rotherham Hospice, in recognition of the fine care provided to Finley’s great-grandfather, Judd, in his moment of need.
Their route will take them back to the Lord Reresby pub for a well earned pint, or glass of lemonade in Finley’s case.
Daniel said: “Every since being able to walk Finley has always accompanied myself and has been a very strong, seasoned and avid walker, covering miles and miles.”
Their £200 JustGiving target has been smashed at £1,355.
