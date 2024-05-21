Challenge: Daniel and Finley Wotota

FINLEY Wotawa may only be aged 11, but he has a stamina for walking which would put many adults to shame.

On Saturday, he is out to beat his personal best for distance, by hiking from Leeds city centre to Thrybergh, alongside his dad, Daniel.

The pair have already notched up a 30 mile trek and now want to break their own record with the walk from Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are doing so to raise money for Rotherham Hospice, in recognition of the fine care provided to Finley’s great-grandfather, Judd, in his moment of need.

Their route will take them back to the Lord Reresby pub for a well earned pint, or glass of lemonade in Finley’s case.

Daniel said: “Every since being able to walk Finley has always accompanied myself and has been a very strong, seasoned and avid walker, covering miles and miles.”

Their £200 JustGiving target has been smashed at £1,355.